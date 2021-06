From left: Parenting Consultant and B3 Parenting Magazine CEO Michelle Gordon; reggae recording artist Iba Mahr; and BOOM house beneficiary Furisha Richards pause for a quick photo op while putting the finishing touches on Richards’ newly constructed home in Cheesefield, Linstead, on Thursday. The home was the eighth of 10 units sponsored by BOOM Energy Drink as part of Food For The Poor’s ‘Tan Ah Yuh Yard’ COVID-19 campaign. Gordon and Iba Mahr volunteered in the process.