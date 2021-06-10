Maths teaching undermining development of students

WESTERN BUREAU:

Retired chaplain of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (Area One), Reverend Courtney Walters, is calling for the revolutionising of the teaching of mathematics in primary schools, so that children will have the right foundation when they get to high school.

Walters, who delivered the sermon at the William Knibb Baptist Church in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Sunday, argued that the existing system is undermining the development of students, technically holding them back.

“It is time for a revolution in mathematics teaching in primary schools. We have reached the point where mathematics teaching in primary schools should be done by a specialist,” said Walters. “If this is done, then high school maths will be a breeze for students.”

“Some of the teachers are uncomfortable with the subject. They fear it and unwittingly pass on this fear to the students,” he added.

Students ill-prepared

Walters’ recommendation has hit a receptive cord with several key functionaries in the local educational system, including Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA) president, Jasper Gabriel.

“The national average in mathematics passes is 55 per cent; this is not good,” said Gabriel. “It is of critical importance that this is changed. Generally, students reach the high school ill-prepared and lack the levels of reasoning necessary for success,” he added.

Gabriel believes that should the recommendations from the retired chaplain be accepted, it would make a big difference.

“Specialist mathematics teachers with a passion for the subject would make a significant positive difference and change the mindset of the students. It would remove the mental block they have for the subject,” Gabriel said.

However, Owen Speid, immediate past president of the JTA, is of a different opinion and thinks there are enough qualified teachers in the primary school to get the job done.

“There are enough specialist teachers in the primary schools. Primary school teachers should teach everything,” said Speid.

For Linvern Wright, president of the Jamaica Association of Principals of Secondary Schools, he simply wants to see more resources being pumped into schools across the board.

“Every aspect of education works better once we focus the resources and remediation on early childhood and primary levels,” said Wright.

Old Harbour High School’s principal, Linton Weir, supports the view that there should be specialist mathematics teachers, arguing that primary school teachers already have enough on their plate.

“Primary school teachers are generalist. They teach 12 to 14 subjects. Mathematics should come as a specialist subject. It might cause Government to have to find resources, but at the end of the day, it would make a significant difference. It would be a benefit to the children and nation-building. It all depends on where our priorities are,” Weir said.