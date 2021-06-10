Rick's Café manager charged after Mocha Fest party

The Westmoreland Police have charged a Rick's Café manager with breaches of the Spirit Licence Act and the Municipal Corporation Act.

In a release this afternoon, the police said the manager, Conroy Barrett, was in charge of Rick's Café on Thursday, May 27.

That's the day on which the Mocha Fest party was held with hundreds of patrons in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The police say investigations are continuing into the staging of the event.

