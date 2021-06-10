Update | St Ann cop charged with sexual touching of teen in police custody

A St Ann constable has been charged with three counts of sexual touching in relation to a teen boy who was in police custody.

The cop is to appear in court on Friday.

It is reported that the boy had been arrested on allegations of housebreaking when he was fondled by the constable.

Recently, there have been a number of sexual assault cases involving child victims in St Ann.

These include allegations of buggery and rape of a 13-year-old girl by several men.

