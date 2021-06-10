Update | Tension at Meadowrest as burials halted

Tension is growing outside the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine as disgruntled mourners are unable to bury their loved ones as workers at the cemetery have gone on strike.

They walked off the job this morning over a longstanding wage dispute.

As a result, the management decided to halt burials for today.

The workers claim that they were promised an increase of $300 per day but that management has cut the hike to $125.

They currently receive $2,500 per day.

Vehicles currently line the road leading to the cemetery as bereaved families wait in hope that the upset workers will resume operations.

And time is running out as Jamaica's coronavirus rules dictate that burials must be completed by 4:00 p.m.

Mourners are adamant that they are willing to mix their own concrete and inter the remains of their loved ones.

