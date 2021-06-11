69 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jamaica has recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 990.

The deceased is an 86-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew.

Meanwhile, there were 69 new cases with ages ranging from eight months to 91 years, pushing the total to 49,179 with 20,613 being active.

Of the new cases, 33 are women and 36 are men.

St Catherine dominates the new cases with 15 being recorded, followed by St Ann with 10 and then Kingston and St Andrew with nine.

The country's positivity rate stands at 8.7%.

A total of 1,481 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 188 more recoveries, increasing the total to 27,201.

Some 147 persons are in hospital with 24 being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 38,878 are at home.

