Another Jamaican assumes high-profile post in Biden administration

Jamaica-born Renee Bowen has been appointed as a senior economist for trade with the Council of Economic Advisers in the Biden/Harris administration.

Bowen, who holds a Ph.D, is originally from Kingston.

She earned her Master's and Doctorate from Georgetown University in the field of economics.

She previously worked with JP Morgan Chase on Wall Street as well as a consultant for the World Bank where she concentrated on international trade policy for sub-Saharan Africa.

Prior to joining the council, Bowen served as a professor and pastor faculty fellow at the University of California San Diego.

She is jointly appointed at the School of Global Policy and Strategy and the Department of Economics and is director of the Center for Commerce and Diplomacy.

Her research focuses on political economy, microeconomic theory, and international trade.

She applies dynamic game theory to study the behaviour of individuals who are constrained by institutions and who have long-term strategic considerations.

Her recent work examined designing an international economic order.

More about Renee Bowen

She has published in top economics journals including the American Economic Review and the Quarterly Journal of Economics and is on the editorial boards of the Journal of Mathematical Economics, Quarterly Journal of Political Science, and the Review of International Organizations.

She is a member of the California Governor's Council of Economic Advisors, a faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research, a research fellow at the Center for Economic Policy Research, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Bowen has held positions at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, the Hoover Institution, the World Bank and J.P. Morgan Securities.

