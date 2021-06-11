BPO sector rebounds to pre-COVID-19 level – Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Jamaica's business process outsourcing (BPO) sector has rebound to its pre-COVID-19 level, amid the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking today at the virtual opening session of the third staging of Outsourcing 2 Jamaica conference and expo in Montego Bay, St James, Holness stated that COVID-19 measures implemented in the sector have augured well for continued employment.

He noted that the work-from-home initiative used by industry players has allowed for stability as well as to keep workers safe through the pandemic.

"These measures have helped to secure the jobs of about 43,000 employees within the sector and allow foreign exchange earnings. Thus, the sector has rebounded from temporary declines during 2020 to return to pre-covid numbers," Holness told delegates and stakeholders.

He said that the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), through its skills development programme, has placed Jamaicans on a pathway to upgrade their skills and provide higher-value services to the BPO sector and transition up the value chain.

-Albert Ferguson

