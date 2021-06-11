JWN launches expanded 2021 scholarships with 250 community awards

The J Wray and Nephew (JWN) Foundation, as part of its commitment to the education of children and young adults living in communities where it operates, will be offering 200 traditional scholarships as part of its annual scholarships programme.

The scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year was launched on Wednesday. A new addition to the programme this year is 50 scholarships valued at $30,000 to vocational institutions. The new technical education element of the initiative recognises the importance and desirability of alternative pathways to certification and career advancement. In continuing its support of education at the secondary level, JWN has allocated 150 scholarships valued at $30,000 each. At the tertiary level, JWN has committed to 50 bursaries comprising 40 awards of $200,000 each, and 10 scholarships valued at $450,000 each.

Applications for the scholarships can be accessed at: https://jwnscholarship.com/. Applications are being accepted from persons living in communities where JWN’s sugar cane planting, alcohol distillation and/or rum ageing operations are based. These are Olympic Way, Riverton Meadows, Majesty Gardens, Waterhouse and Seaview Gardens in Kingston; Gimme-Me-Bit, Racecourse, Water Lane and Vernamfield in Clarendon; and Holland, Siloah, Maggotty, Thornton and Balaclava in St Elizabeth.

This year its top-level scholarships will be awarded to the best performing students based on their academic grades and an interview covering the sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and humanities and arts. Students who receive tertiary scholarships are expected to complete 72 hours of voluntary community service.

The JWN Foundation Scholarship programme, up to last year, had already provided more than 1,000 bursaries representing an investment of more than $71 million in the human resources of its target communities.

To be eligible for an award, students must have maintained a GPA of 3.0 for tertiary students, 75 per cent pass mark for high schools, and must complete and submit application forms available on the JWN Foundation website and social-media platforms. The scholarships are tenable at Jamaican institutions only and payments are made directly to the institutions being attended by the recipients.

Chief executive officer of the JWN Foundation, Tanikie McCarthy Allen, said the organisation’s continued support for education was reflected in an increase in both the number and value of scholarships for 2021 and 2022. The increased investment in the communities, she said, was a response on the part of the foundation to the severe economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of individuals and families in many rural and urban communities.

She noted that while the commercial operations of the foundation’s sponsor, J Wray and Nephew Limited, have had its share of disruptions during the pandemic, the company remains committed to supporting the communities in which it operates by transforming lives through education.

She noted that the introduction of scholarships to pursue vocational studies recognises that not everyone desires, or is able to matriculate to pursue university studies, but that some may prefer or are able to excel in technical professions. “The commercial and industrial operations of J Wray and Nephew Limited and so many other companies in Jamaica provide excellent opportunities for the employment of certified, skilled Jamaicans. We at JWN Foundation are excited about this new addition to our scholarship programme,” McClarthy Allen stated.