Policeman shot in attack off Waltham Park Road

A policeman is nursing injuries after being shot while in an area off Waltham Park Road in St Andrew today.

This was confirmed by the police's Corporate Communications Unit, which said that it had no further detail of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident happened about 1:35 p.m. in the community of 83 Lane, which is located off the Waltham Park Road.

The policeman is a detective inspector and is receiving medical attention in hospital.

More details to come.

