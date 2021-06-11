Portland pastor charged with rape

Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) today charged a Portland pastor with rape.

He is 23-year-old Jamar Harrison of John's Town Road in Port Antonio.

The police report that the complainant, who was 13, and Harrison met via social media and eventually became intimate.

It is further alleged that on December 1, 2020, the complainant and her grandmother were taken to CISOCA when it was revealed that she was pregnant.

The child's grandmother was charged for failing to file a report.

The police say an operation was conducted on Monday in the downtown Kingston area and Harrison was apprehended.

He was charged after a question and answer interview in the presence of his attorney.

He appeared in court today and was remanded until June 17.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.