Special medal for front-line workers

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has been requested to commission a special medal to recognise front-line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portfolio Minister Olivia Grange made the disclosure while making her contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 8.

“As we continue to show appreciation, I have been asked by the minister of health and wellness to commission a special medal to recognise the dedicated service of our heroes on the front line in the fight against COVID. We believe it is fitting that we make this special award to those who have given great service to our nation during this pandemic,” the minister said.

“I use this opportunity to pay maximum respect to our front-line workers who work so hard to keep us safe and healthy during this pandemic,” she added.

Grange said details for this are being finalised for Cabinet.

She further noted that the funds raised through ‘Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand’ achieved its objective of funding the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for front-line workers, adding that $60 million was collected through the fundraising effort.

“After fee charges and other expenses were deducted, we were able to transfer a little over $54 million to the National Health Fund. These funds were applied to the purchase of PPEs,” she said.

The minister expressed appreciation to the many stakeholders who contributed to the success of the initiative.