Two men charged over St James ganja bust

Two men have been charged by the police in St James in connection with a ganja bust.

Charged with illegal possession of ganja, cultivating ganja and dealing in ganja are 34-year-old Timothy James and 23-year-old Brandon Daley, both of Bogue Village in the parish.

They are scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, June 30.

The seizure was made on Wednesday on Atlantis Crescent in Bogue Village, St James.

The police say an anti-narcotics operation was conducted between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at a two-bedroom house occupied by the men.

According to the police, a quantity of ganja was seized and a total of 241 ganja plants were seen growing in pots in the backyard and inside a bedroom.

The police say the drugs have an estimated street value of $964,000.

