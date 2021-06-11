Win big: Supreme ventures launches promotion to encourage vaccination

In an effort to stimulate the country’s vaccination levels, the Supreme Ventures Group has announced its new Vax & Win ‘lottery’ promotion enabling persons to win hundreds of thousands in cash and prizes every week.

In a release, the company noted that the BGLC has been advised and the promotion which will hit the market very soon, ensuring that persons who get their vaccinations can also receive great cash and prizes. It adds that effective June 20, any individual over 18 who has been vaccinated can enter and get their chance to win. Entries will be submitted via an online entry form, each person is allowed one entry, and upon winning persons will simply need to present their vaccination card and ID to receive their prizes.

“We all need to pull together to ensure that the country is able to get back on track as we learn to live and work with COVID-19,” said Xesus Johnston, chief executive officer of Prime Sports Jamaica Ltd. “The vaccination programme is a critical part of the way forward, and at Supreme Ventures we are ready to do our part to encourage as many persons to get vaccinated as possible. As the country’s leading lottery provider with one of the largest distribution networks across the country, we want to contribute significantly towards the national effort.”

The first drawing of the raffle will be June 28, just as the company’s celebration of their 20th anniversary of operations in Jamaica is under way. Subsequent drawings will be conducted each week following.

Stated Johnston: “We are in discussions with the Ministry of Health regarding Vax & Win, as we look forward to working with them in supporting the national COVID-19 vaccination drive.”

Supreme Ventures urges all Jamaicans to follow the Ministry of Health’s defined protocols as the country continues to face the challenges of the pandemic. Wearing our masks, frequent handwashing, observing social-distancing guidelines and staying home if you are ill are some of the methods that everyone can use to help each other fight COVID-19.