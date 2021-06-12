Education Minister promises to unveil summer school plans next week

Education Minister Fayval Williams says the ministry is now in the planning phase for summer school classes and will unveil the details next week.

She is also encouraging students to participate in the ministry's summer school to make up for learning opportunities lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Education takes time; learning takes time and in order for us to have our students catch up to where they were before the pandemic and to move them further, we have to spend more time,” she said.

Williams was addressing a virtual Town Hall on Vaccine Sensitisation for the Education System on Friday.

She said while students' involvement will be voluntary, it is important that they can “recover smarter” from learning loss stemming from not being able to be in the face-to-face environment, unreliable Internet connection or not having connectivity to log onto online classes.

"We have to make all the preparations and we have to ensure that your education is still accessible, regardless of whether its summer, regardless of whether its night or day, and we have the technology, we can scale it up across the system and we have a responsibility to do so,” she said.

