Jamaican pleads guilty to drug smuggling charge in US

Dave Rodney/Gleaner Writer

Jamaican Perez Omar Gibbs, 38, has told a federal judge in Newark via videoconference that he hid more than six pounds of coke in two bags of coffee and four picture frames aboard a flight from Montego Bay, St James.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said the Jamaican pleaded guilty to a single count of importing controlled substances.

On January 9 this year, Gibbs was arrested.

He has been remanded without bail pending sentencing on October 20.

Gibbs faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison but could spend up to 40 years in jail plus a fine of US$5 million.

Honig commended the special agents of the New Jersey Division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations and officers of U.S. Customs and Border Protection's New York Field Office for the investigation.

