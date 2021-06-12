Welder charged with firearm offences in relation to 2019 incident

Forty-two-year-old Corie Jackson, a welder of Rhoden Crescent in Kingston 10 has been charged with assault and illegal possession of a firearm stemming from a 2019 incident.

Jackson has also been charged with assault at common law, and assault occasioning bodily harm.

It is reported that on February 10, 2019 Jackson along with other men armed with a firearm, entered the house of man.

They reportedly pointed a firearm at him and then used their fists to inflict injures to his face and head.

The men then escaped on foot in the area.

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the accused was pointed out to the police by the complainant and was subsequently arrested.

He was charged following an interview.

