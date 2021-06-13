Clarendon residents protest alleged police shooting

Several Clarendon residents this morning protested what they call the indiscriminate police shooting of a car carrying children in the community of Hayes yesterday.

The driver, 20-year-old Kevaughn Salmon and his cousin, 17-year-old Janoy Blair, have since died.

Another child is on a life support machine and other occupants of the vehicle are said to be in serious condition.

Hayes residents deny allegations that there was a gun in the car.

One protester, Maxine, said the Nissan AD Wagon, which was carrying eight people, crashed after being shot up.

Head of Operations for Clarendon deputy superintendent Anton-Gur Cardoza would not address claims that the car was shot up.

He said, however, that about 8:15 p.m, the police attempted to intercept the vehicle after it was spotted being driven carelessly along the road.

Cardoza said the driver disobeyed instructions to stop and eventually crashed.

He said investigations are under way and has asked for calm.

