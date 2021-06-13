Constant Spring tax office to reopen with limited services Monday

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says the Constant Spring tax office will reopen to tomorrow following a last fire in the registry.

However, opening hours will be shorter, services will be limited and cash transactions will not be accepted.

The TAJ says detailed assessments have revealed that although the fire and water damage was contained to the basement section of the main building, the banking hall floor and upper floor were also impacted by smoke and soot.

"Extensive work is therefore required, including specialised cleaning, air quality improvement, painting and the removal of hazardous material left in the aftermath of the fire incident," said a TAJ spokesperson in a statement.

Adjusted operating hours:

Monday to Friday - 8:30 a.m – 2:00 p.m

Operations will take place from the lobby area, accommodating only non-cash transactions: credit cards, debit cards or cheques.

Services offered:

Payment of Driver's Licence renewal and examination fees

Payment of Police Record Fee

Payment and submission of Monthly Payroll Statutory Deductions due June 14

Payment and submission of the second quarter Estimated Corporate Income Tax/Self- Employed Statutory Taxes due June 15.

Pick-up of renewed Driver's Licence and Drop-off of Driver's Licence Renewal applications

Additional service support

Additional service support will be provided via a Mobile Tax Collection Unit, which will be parked on the premises, on Monday only, to accommodate Property Tax payments.

No motor vehicle registration

The TAJ says motor vehicle registration will not be available at Constant Spring.

At the same time, the large taxpayer office at Constant Spring will remain closed.

Clients are advised to contact their assigned client relationship manager for guidance.

Business operators are encouraged to use TAJ's online service option for the filing and payment of monthly payroll statutory deductions and quarterly payments now due.

It can also be used for property tax payments.

In the meantime, additional staff has been placed at the Kingston and Cross Roads tax offices to handle expected increased demand with the partial closure of the Constant Spring branch.

