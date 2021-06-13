Sun | Jun 13, 2021

One more COVID death, 45 additional infections

Published:Sunday | June 13, 2021 | 12:06 PM

Jamaica on Saturday recorded another COVID death and 45 new infections.

The deceased is a 68-year-old woman from St Catherine.

There have now been 997 deaths and  49,277 COVID cases in Jamaica.

PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      

Kingston & St Andrew - 11
Total: 13,671  

St. Catherine - 11
Total: 9,744  

St James - 5
Total: 4,727  

Westmoreland - 4
Total: 2,132

Trelawny - 3
Total: 1,687  

St. Ann - 3
Total: 3,239  

Manchester - 2
Total: 2,961  

Clarendon - 2
Total: 2,676  

Hanover - 1
Total: 1,317
  
Portland - 1
Total: 1,582  

St. Elizabeth - 1
Total: 1,984  

St Mary - 1
Total: 1,607  

St Thomas - 0
Total: 1,950  

