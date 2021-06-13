One more COVID death, 45 additional infections

Jamaica on Saturday recorded another COVID death and 45 new infections.

The deceased is a 68-year-old woman from St Catherine.

There have now been 997 deaths and 49,277 COVID cases in Jamaica.

PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES

Kingston & St Andrew - 11

Total: 13,671

St. Catherine - 11

Total: 9,744

St James - 5

Total: 4,727

Westmoreland - 4

Total: 2,132

Trelawny - 3

Total: 1,687

St. Ann - 3

Total: 3,239

Manchester - 2

Total: 2,961

Clarendon - 2

Total: 2,676

Hanover - 1

Total: 1,317



Portland - 1

Total: 1,582

St. Elizabeth - 1

Total: 1,984

St Mary - 1

Total: 1,607

St Thomas - 0

Total: 1,950

