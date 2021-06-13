One more COVID death, 45 additional infections
Jamaica on Saturday recorded another COVID death and 45 new infections.
The deceased is a 68-year-old woman from St Catherine.
There have now been 997 deaths and 49,277 COVID cases in Jamaica.
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
Kingston & St Andrew - 11
Total: 13,671
St. Catherine - 11
Total: 9,744
St James - 5
Total: 4,727
Westmoreland - 4
Total: 2,132
Trelawny - 3
Total: 1,687
St. Ann - 3
Total: 3,239
Manchester - 2
Total: 2,961
Clarendon - 2
Total: 2,676
Hanover - 1
Total: 1,317
Portland - 1
Total: 1,582
St. Elizabeth - 1
Total: 1,984
St Mary - 1
Total: 1,607
St Thomas - 0
Total: 1,950
