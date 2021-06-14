$18 million road project being undertaken in Bog Walk Gorge

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is undertaking repair works to the road through the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine.

The works commenced on the weekend and are slated to last for six weeks.

The stretch, which forms part of one of the main corridors linking the northern and southern coasts, has been in deplorable condition since November last year when Jamaica experienced weeks of heavy showers.

NWA Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, says that the works will be concentrated on the area between Dam Head and the Bog Walk roundabout.

The work, which is being done at a cost of $18 million, will include the removal of old rutted surfaces, through a process called milling, filling of potholes, and paving with asphaltic concrete.

Shaw says that during the execution of the works, sections of the Bog Walk Gorge will operate in single lane, as heavy-duty equipment is being used.

Motorists are therefore being advised to exercise caution and obey the instructions of flag persons and posted signs.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.