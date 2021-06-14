Clarendon man murdered in St Thomas

The police in St Thomas are probing a gun attack on Saturday that left one man dead.

He has been identified as 52-year-old Anthony Manhertz of Race Course district in Clarendon.

Reports are that about 3:30 p.m., Manhertz visited the home of a woman in the community of Middleton.

The police say he was on his cell phone while standing at the gate of the house when several loud explosions were heard.

Manhertz was reportedly later found lying on his back with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his chest, face and abdomen.

He was later pronounced dead.

- Shanna kaye Monteith



