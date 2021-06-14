Illegal gun seized in Banon Gully, man arrested

The police are reporting that a Glock pistol along with 26 rounds of ammunition was seized during targeted raids in Banon Gully, Constant Spring in St Andrew.

One man was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police report that between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, cops searched approximately nine premises.

The firearm with ammunition was seized in the area occupied by the suspect.

His name is being withheld pending further investigation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.