Jamaica’s COVID-19 death toll passes 1,000 mark

COVID-19 deaths in Jamaica have passed the 1,000 mark.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting 14 additional infections, pushing the tally to 1,011.

Those who have died are:

* A 57-year-old male from St Ann

* A 33-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 83-year-old man from St Ann

* A 90-year-old man from Manchester

* A 50-year-old woman from Manchester

* A 41-year-old male from Manchester

* A 93-year-old female from Manchester

* A 72-year-old man from Manchester

* An 86-year-old male from Manchester

* An 83-year-old female from Manchester

* A 77-year-old woman from Manchester

* A 61-year-old male from Manchester

* An 86-year-old female from Manchester

* A 67-year-old woman from Manchester

The health ministry says the deaths occurred between January 27 and June 12.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 147.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 138.

Meanwhile, there were 79 new cases with ages ranging from 89 days to 79 years, pushing the total to 49,356 with 20,237 being active.

Of the new cases, 42 are women and 37 are men.

St Ann dominates the new cases with 16 being recorded, followed by St Catherine with 13 and then Kingston and St Andrew with 10.

The country's positivity rate stands at 11.4%.

A total of 2,072 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 190 more recoveries, increasing the total to 27,732.

Some 128 persons are in hospital with 24 being moderately ill and 13 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 38,060 are at home.

