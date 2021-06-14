MOE warns schools against barring students over hairstyles

The Ministry of Education is warning schools that the hairstyle of students should not prevent them from sitting their exams.



It says the warning comes amid reports of students being turned away from sitting exams because they “needed a haircut”.



While investigations continue, the Ministry is reiterating that hairstyle is not a hindrance to learning and neither should it be used to exclude students from school.



The Ministry is asking all schools to ensure that the interest of students is foremost in their actions at all times.

It says it will make its findings public as soon as the investigations are complete.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.