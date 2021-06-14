Police seeking help to identify body

The St Andrew South Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man discovered along Payne Avenue.

The body is of a dark complexion, medium build, and is 6 feet 2 inches long.

It had on a pair of shorts and a pair of socks.

The discovery was made on Friday when residents contacted the police.

The police say the corpse was declared dead and removed to the morgue for a post mortem.

Anyone with information that can assist the Hunts Bay Police with this investigation should call 876-923-7111, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.

