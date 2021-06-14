Policewoman accused of forging divorce document granted $500,000 bail

Policewoman Duliet McKay, who is accused of forging a judge's signature on a divorce document, was today granted $500,000 bail.

The detective sergeant, who had been in custody for 1 year and eight months and was denied bail on previous occasions, openly wept as the offer of bail was made to her in the Supreme Court by Justice Leighton Pusey.

Her attorney Peter Champagnie QC made an impassioned plea for her to be released on bail.

As part of her bail, McKay was ordered to report one day per week to the Office of the Commissioner of Police and a stop order was also imposed.

It is being alleged that the policewoman forged a judge's signature on a divorce document and passed it on as genuine to the complainant who wanted a divorce.

The complainant claimed that McKay had represented herself as a paralegal who could process the divorce.

Her trial, which was to begin today, could not proceed owing to the suspension of all jury trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McKay, on her last court appearance, had insisted on having her matter tried by a jury as opposed to a judge alone.

In requesting bail, Champagnie argued that it would have been a grave injustice to have his client in custody in circumstances where a likely trial date would be a year from now and having regard to all the attendant circumstances.

He further argued that his client has consistently denied the allegations and that other evidence had come forward to suggest that his client was not the one responsible for any forgery.

McKay was charged in July 2019 with uttering forged document following a ruling from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Her case next comes up for trial on February 12, 2024.

In the interim, a case management hearing is set for June 21.

