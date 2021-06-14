St James security guard held with gun, army clothing charged

The St James Police have charged 29-year-old Megail Keldo, a security guard of Earls Drive in Albion in the parish, following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Saturday.

Keldo was charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 10:45 a.m., a team, acting on information, went to where Keldo was working and he was accosted and searched along with a black backpack belonging to him.

According to the police, a .380 pistol with three .380 cartridges was found.

The police say he was taken to his house where a section of a closet was searched and two camouflage jackets and a camouflage pants belonging to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) were found.

He was arrested.

