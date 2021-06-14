Third Hayes car crash victim dies

A third person has succumbed to injuries sustained in the Saturday night car crash in Hayes, Clarendon.

Seventeen-year-old Dante Johnson, a fifth-form student at Vere Technical High in the parish, died last night at the Kingston Public Hospital.

His aunt, Maxine, told The Gleaner on Sunday that he was on life support.

The distraught aunt disclosed that Dante was set to sit an external examination today and was to continue preparations for his Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Dante was among nine passengers aboard a Nissan AD wagon that crashed after the driver reportedly disobeyed signals from the police to stop.

Residents mounted a fiery demonstration outside the Hayes Police Station yesterday, protesting that the police had shot up the vehicle transporting the children.

The police have since refuted the claims.

READ: Protesters, police dispute accounts as two die in Hayes crash

The driver, 20-year-old Kevaughn Salmon, and his 17-year-old cousin Janoy Blair died in the crash.

The Gleaner understands that at least two teens remain in serious condition.

- Olivia Brown

