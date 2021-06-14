Trelawny Municipal Corporation to undertake major drain cleaning

The Trelawny Municipal Corporation is to undertake major drain cleaning activities across the parish's nine divisions, as it activates its disaster preparedness plans for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The period runs from June 1 to November 30.

Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Colin Gager, who made the announcement at the corporation's monthly meeting held last Thursday, said the Meteorological Service of Jamaica is forecasting an active season.

Jamaica could also experience above normal rainfall for the period June to August.

“Already we are getting afternoon rains and so we must be prepared,” Gager warned.

He also called for residents to clean up their surroundings and to cooperate with the authorities when bulletins are issued.

The forecast is for 13 to 20 tropical storms to develop, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes, with three to five developing into major hurricanes of category three, four, or five.

Gager also informed that other disaster preparedness activities such as identifying and refurbishing emergency shelters as well as putting measures in place to comply with COVID-19 protocols are being undertaken.

Meanwhile, the corporation is to carry out bulk waste collection in the Duncans and Martha Brae divisions.

Gager encouraged Councillors Donovan White and Phillip Service to mobilise the support of residents in their respective divisions.

“We must motivate residents to put out their solid waste for collection and encourage them to assist the elderly and disabled in their communities,” he said.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.