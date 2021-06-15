23 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

An additional COVID-19 fatality has been recorded, moving the tally to 1,012.

The health ministry says the 37-year-old man from St Catherine died on Monday.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 148.

Meanwhile, there were 23 new cases with ages ranging from 14 days to 87 years, pushing the total to 49,379 with 20,071 being active.

Of the new cases, 14 are women and nine are men.

St Catherine dominates the new cases with nine being recorded.

A total of 1,849 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 4.1%.

In the meantime, there were 187 more recoveries, increasing the total to 27,919.

Some 131 persons are in hospital with 28 being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 38,256 are at home.

