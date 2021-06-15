Break-in at Morant Bay tax office, operations suspended

Operations at the tax office in Morant Bay in St Thomas have been suspended following a break-in at the location.

The break-in was discovered by staff members who turned up for duties this morning.

It is believed that the thieves entered the building through the roof.

It has not yet been ascertained what was stolen.

Chief corporate communications officer at the Tax Administration of Jamaica, Meris Haughton, says that the tax office has been closed for today to facilitate the investigation by the police.

She says persons have been directed to utilise the Port Morant tax office and that additional staff members have been assigned to the location.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

