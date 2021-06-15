Brown Burke backs making summer school voluntary for students

Opposition Spokesperson on Education Dr Angela Brown Burke says she is heartened by news that summer school will be voluntary for students.

Brown Burke believes that this is the sensible move given the challenges faced by parents and students over the past several months.

She is again calling for national collaboration with all education stakeholders during this time.

In a statement today, she expressed that Education Minister Fayval Williams must quickly engage educators who have a good understanding of the depth and complexity of the issues facing the education system to help craft solutions.

Brown Burke is arguing that there are enough examples of institutions that are doing well and from which struggling schools can learn.

The opposition education spokesperson is urging Williams to provide the country with an indication of the initial budgetary support that will be provided to help principals and administrators prepare for the new school year.

Brown Burke is again highlighting the need to pay greater attention to the early childhood and special education sectors.

She says the education minister must move to build a national consensus around a retention and remediation programme for children who have fallen way behind in the development of their literacy and numeracy skills.

