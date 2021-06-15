Driver in Bog Walk Gorge crash charged with manslaughter

The driver of the motor car that crashed into a minibus in the Bog Walk Gorge that resulted in the death of a woman has been charged with manslaughter.

Twenty-one-year-old Malik Winter, a labourer of a Cheesefield, Linstead address in St Catherine, was charged on Friday and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, June 18.

He is charged with the death of 59-year-old Valerie Ennis, a labourer of the Whitehouse Housing Scheme in the parish.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on June 8.

The police reported that Ennis was among passengers in a Toyota Hiace minibus that was heading towards Linstead from Spanish Town.

It is further reported that while travelling along the roadway a Toyota Fielder motor car, which was being driven by Winter, overtook a line of traffic and crashed into the minibus.

The impact caused the Hiace to careen into the Rio Cobre.



In Photo: Divers examine a minibus that plunged into the Rio Cobre in St Catherine following a collision on June 8, 2021.

At least eight persons, including Winter and a passenger in the Toyota Fielder, sustained injuries.

Ennis, who was ejected from the minibus and was taken from the river by divers, was pronounced dead at hospital.

