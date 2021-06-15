Four illegal firearms seized

The police are reporting that four firearms and more than 20 rounds of ammunition were seized in various operations across Jamaica on Monday.

According to reports, between 5:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m., the St James Police searched a house in Coconut Loop district in Catherine Hall where two illegal guns were found hidden in a drawer.

The weapons were identified as a nine millimetre Springfield pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm cartridges and a .38 special revolver and a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges.

One man was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Then about 1:30 p.m., the Morant Bay Police in St Thomas conducted an operation on Blacksmith Lane.

During a search of the area, a Smith and Wesson .38 pistol containing five .38 rounds of ammunition was found at the root of a tree.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The final seizure occurred in Cane Heap district, Richmond in St Mary.

It is reported that about 8:30 p.m., residents contacted the Port Maria Police and handed over a nine millimetre pistol.

The residents reportedly told the police that they found the firearm on a church compound.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

