Jamaicans implored to donate blood

Jamaicans are being implored to embrace the humanitarian call to be blood donors as a life-saving act of solidarity.

The charge came from Renee Cole who was among persons who participated in a blood drive that was hosted today by General Accident Insurance Company in partnership with the National Blood Transfusion Service, Musson Foundation, Shop Box and Nupak.

The event was in recognition of World Blood Donor Day, which was observed on June 14 under the theme, “Give blood and keep the world beating”.

“I feel like it's my civic duty to give back. It could be my own family who needs blood or just anybody. I want to know that I was able to contribute to saving that person's life,” said Cole whose first experience in giving blood was in preparation for her friend to give birth a few years ago.

She found the experience pleasant and decided that she would aim to donate blood yearly.

More than 70 units of blood were donated at the drive.

Noting that at least 72 persons had signed up to donate blood, General Accident chief information officer, Lesley Miller, said the company is pleased with the support.

“We set a target of 58 people to sign up and we exceeded that. For us, we recognise that giving blood is a national need. We always hear in the news that the blood bank is low on blood and General Accident, as a corporate citizen, recognises the importance of giving back,” said Miller who has given blood on six previous occasions.

It was Nekeisha Gardner's first time donating blood.

The General Accident client, who learnt of the blood drive through an email, said the experience was better than she expected.

“I got over my fear of the needle and did it today,” the 35-year-old said.

Zaynna James, 25, has donated blood annually for the last three years.

“There's always a life that needs it and one day it could be my life. I think while I'm healthy and okay, I should donate,” James said.

- Judana Murphy

