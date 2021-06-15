NWC implements traffic management system for Spanish Town Road

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it has implemented systems to address traffic delays along Spanish Town Road in the Corporate Area.

The commission is currently undertaking water supply improvement works along the popular thoroughfare, which has resulted in lines of traffic.

As part of its traffic management strategy, the agency says it has put systems in place to minimise the impact:

* During the peak periods, inbound in the morning, and outbound in the evenings, we will maintain a minimum of two lanes to facilitate the heavier traffic flows.

* We are doing continuous temporary reinstatement of the roadway to facilitate a smoother flow of traffic.

* Works will commence at 9:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. daily to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic during peak hours.

The NWC notes that the works are necessary as it moves to ensure that the surrounding and other communities have a consistent supply of quality potable water during the drought period and beyond.

