St Catherine man pleads guilty to larceny, gets suspended sentence

A St Catherine man who was caught stealing rims from a motor car in Portmore, St Catherine has been given a suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to a larceny charge.

He is Devon Butler, a labourer of a Spanish Town address.

Butler was sentenced yesterday to three months imprisonment but the judge suspended the sentence for three months.

If Butler is convicted of an offence within the three months, then he will have to serve the sentence.

Attorney-at-law Ayisha Robb Cunningham had agreed last year to represent Butler free of cost after his co-accused Roje Daley, who she represented, was freed on a no-case submission.

The facts of the case were that after curfew hours on Saturday, June 13 last year, residents saw Butler and another man stealing the rims and called the police.

Butler was held at the scene.

The police received information that led cops to arrest Daley later that night at his home in St Catherine but he denied the allegations.

When the matter came for hearing in the St Catherine Parish Court, the Crown, after hearing submissions from Robb Cunningham, conceded that there was not enough evidence to convict Daley and he was freed.

In court yesterday, Robb Cunningham made a compassionate plea for Butler to be given a non-custodial sentence.

She pointed out that he had no previous conviction and had shown remorse for his actions.

The judge agreed and imposed a suspended sentence.

