Yaadman says it’s not linked to illegal gas cooking site in Portmore

Cooking gas supplier Yaadman Haulage Jamaica Limited says it is not involved in the illegal cooking gas site discovered by the police in Portmore, St Catherine.

Detectives last Friday swooped down on an area near Christian Gardens.

READ: Police bust sophisticated illegal gas cooking site in Portmore

Two gas tank trucks along with a fully retrofitted space for refilling cooking gas cylinders were discovered.

The police say there were also pressure gauges, high-end scales and fire safety equipment.

The two trucks and several gas cylinders were seized and the operation shut down.

Detectives also seized branded seals of at least two major gas distribution companies and took one man into custody for questioning.

In a statement today, Yaadman said the company first became aware of the illegitimate operation when reports surfaced in the media.

It further said that the company is not aware of how its cylinders got to the site, noting that only one entity is authorised to fill the company's cylinders.

It commended the police on the probe and emphasised that the entity's operations are able to withstand the highest levels of scrutiny.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.