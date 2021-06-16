50 more COVID-19 cases, no additional fatality

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded 50 additional COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 49,429, of which 19,984 are active.

Of the new infections, 30 are women and 20 are men with ages ranging from seven months to 89 years.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 16 being recorded.

A total of 1,606 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5.6%.

Meanwhile, there was no new fatality, keeping the tally at 1,012.

However, two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 140.

In the meantime, there were 135 more recoveries, increasing the total to 28,054.

Some 131 persons are in hospital with 20 being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 38,424 are at home.

