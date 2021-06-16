Daddy Matters: Jamaican dads to benefit from pre-Father’s Day event

Fathers Incorporated, in collaboration with The Faculty of Social Sciences at The University of the West Indies, Mona, has put together, through the direction of Dr Herbert Gayle, a pre-Father’s Day event titled ‘Daddy Matters’.

The event is sure to get the country thinking about the current state of fathers and fatherhood in Jamaica, and what can be done to improve the matters that affect fathers the most in our society.

Daddy Matters will be a free virtual event hosted on The Faculty of Social Sciences’ YouTube channel on June 19 and is expected bridge the gap between cultural narratives on what Caribbean fathering is and should be, with rigorous academic research and findings on men and fathers in Jamaica. The rigorous academic research conducted mostly by members from The Faculty of Social Sciences has resulted in better tools and strategies every father can employ to foster healthier relationships with their families and children.

Some of the presentations slated for the Daddy Matters event include Dr Heather Ricketts work on How Fathers Use Their Time, which is a part of her work on household behaviours and dynamics in Jamaica. Dr Karen Carpenter will tackle issues around sexual compatibility between men and women, Roxroy McLean will look into The Father Absent Factor and how it relates to violence in Jamaica, and Dr Clifton Reid will touch on issues and myths around prostate cancer.

MENTAL HEALTH

When asked about what he wants fathers to take away from this event, Dr Gayle said, “A better understanding of the issues that affect them, ranging from money management to matters related to their physical, emotional and mental health. Too many fathers suffer silently, which could be avoided if they had information. Women are five times more aware of the issues that confront them. Working night and day to pay bills is not enough. Fathers need to know how to deal with the problems that confront them daily; how to nurture their children; and how to partner with women.”

Fathers Incorporated was founded 30 years ago by the late Barry Chevannes, former dean of The Faculty of Social Sciences, with a mission to protect the image of fatherhood in Jamaica.