E-10 87 up $2.00, E-10 90 up $2.03 and diesel down by $2.62

Motorists will pay more for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to go up by $2.00 to sell for $149.73 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will move up by $2.03 sell for $155.47.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $2.62 per litre to sell for $142.63.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $151.59 per litre following an increase of $2.37.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.06 to sell for $119.12.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $2.42 to sell for $60.47, while butane will move up by $2.98 to sell for $67.22 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

