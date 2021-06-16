Man shot and killed in St Thomas

The police in St Thomas are probing the shooting death of a man.

He is 60-year-old Isaac Johnson, otherwise called Paul and Froggist, a labourer of Fat Stuff Lane in Trinityville.

The police report that about 3:50 on Tuesday afternoon, Johnson was doing steel work in an open lot located on Anglican Lane in the community when he was attacked by unknown assailants.

Cops at the nearby Trinityville Police Station were alerted by loud explosions and went to investigate.

On their arrival, Johnson's body was seen with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

