Manchester Health Department warns against tampering with food handler's permits

The Manchester Health Department is warning residents to stop tampering with their food handler's permits.

In a statement today, the health department disclosed that it has seen an increase in attempts by persons to tamper with their permits in an effort to avoid the legal renewal process and the associated costs.

It notes that persons caught interfering with the document can face a fine not exceeding $1 million or 12 months imprisonment.

The health department is asking members of the public to ensure that they make the requisite application at the nearest health department in their parish for the renewal of their food handler's permit.

