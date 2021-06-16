Revenue Appeals Division on course to meet target

JIS:

The Revenue Appeals Division in the Finance Ministry is on target to meet its case turnaround time goal in 2022.

Along with the reduction in case backlog, the appeals division had targeted its case turnaround time as one of the areas for improvement through its medium-term strategic initiatives covering the financial years 2017/18 to 2019/20.

The Commissioner of Revenue Appeals, Dr Delores Staple-Chambers, said the organisation's vision is to achieve, by 2022, a case turnaround time of six to nine months, matching that of international best practice.

"Where we are now is where we want to be, meaning, as a case comes in ... it is assigned to an officer. We can now guarantee the standard that the case will be heard within 90 days of submission,” Dr. Staple-Chambers said.

The Commissioner noted that prior to the targeted improvements, cases sometimes took up to three years to be assigned to an officer.

“At the end of the last fiscal year, we closed with 68 cases, and we continue to try to ensure that no case stays in the Division longer than nine months. That's the target, but the real vision is to turn around cases in six months. That index can only be achieved where the parties are also contributing to that,” she said.

