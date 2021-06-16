Woman held with ammunition in handbag at airport charged

A woman was on Tuesday taken into custody and charged with illegal possession of ammunition after several rounds were found in a handbag she was carrying at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

She is 37-year-old Coilean Dansby, an accountant of College Park, Georgia in the United States.

The police report that about 3:00 p.m., Dansby was proceeding through the security checkpoint when her handbag was searched.

According to the police, a total of 23 rounds of ammunition were found.

She was subsequently arrested and charged.

Dansby is scheduled to appear before the Western Regional Gun Court on Friday, June 18.

