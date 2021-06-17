11 more COVID-19 deaths, 74 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded 11 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,023.

Those who died are:

* A 72-year-old male from St Ann

* A 53-year-old woman from St Mary

* A 69-year-old woman from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 20-year-old woman from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 77-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 60-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* An 84-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* An 80-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* An 86-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 68-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 74-year-old woman from St James whose death was previously under investigation

Meanwhile, there were 74 new infections with ages ranging from seven to 95 years, pushing the total to 49,503 with 19,928 being active.

Of the new cases, 36 are women and 38 are men.

A total of 2,292 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 10%.

In the meantime, there were 128 more recoveries, increasing the total to 28,182.

Some 126 persons are in hospital with 18 being moderately ill and 10 critically ill.

