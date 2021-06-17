Aspiring businessman shot and killed in St Catherine

Investigators attached to the St Catherine North police division are trying to ascertain the motive behind the gruesome murder of a man in Johnson Pen, St Catherine on Wednesday afternoon.

He has been identified as Nicardo Campbell, a 41-year-old labourer.

Reports by the police indicate that about 2: 40 p.m on Wednesday, Campbell went into the community to complete work on a grocery shop that he was to open.

It is alleged that he was pounced upon by unknown assailants who shot him repeatedly.

His attackers escaped.

The police were summoned and Campbell's body, clad in white merino and black jeans pants, was seen in a pool of blood on the busy thoroughfare.

As persons converged, they wondered aloud why he was attacked.

"Is this morning him left and said that he was coming out to complete the shop and I gave him $3,000 to get paint and I don't know what happened. Is this sadness I come to," a weeping woman said.

She pointed out that Campbell was raised in the area, but went to the United States of America for seven years. He had returned to Johnson Pen six years ago.

"I don't know what happened. He was a hard-working person, so I don't know what happened," the woman wailed.

Campbell's murder brings to 47 the number of homicides in the St Catherine North police division.

