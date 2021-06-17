Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean contributes to high-flow nasal devices

Ian Forbes (left), a director of the United Way of Jamaica (UWJ), receives a cheque for $500,000 from Nigel Holness, managing director, CIBC FirstCaribbean, which boosted the Ministry of Health & Wellness’ drive to purchase four high-flow nasal devices. The Jamaica Bankers Association initiative resulted in fund administrator, the UWJ, presenting J$4.5 million to the ministry. The high-flow nasal devices are important equipment to be used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients who are in critical need of oxygen.