Corporate Hands | JN Foundation gifts student with laptop

Rose Miller (left), grants manager, JN Foundation, presents a laptop to Dayna Denton, winner in the 13- to 17-year-old age category of the National Child Month Committee’s ‘Pickney Party’ performing arts competition, to culminate the celebration of Child Month in May. The presentation was made during an event at the Institute of Jamaica in downtown Kingston last Friday. Dayna, a student at the Lister Mair/ Gilby High School for the Deaf, won for her entry of the speech ‘I SOAR,’ celebrating the theme for this year’s Child Month. She also received for her winning entry, tokens from Sagicor, a Sangster’s gift voucher valued at $10,000, and a meal voucher from Burger King. The Pickney Party competition is in its second staging and received more than 50 entries from across the country this year.